Neha Kakkar’s 'Mile Ho Tum' Feat Tony Kakkar Crosses One Billion Mark

Singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar collaborated on a romantic song titled Mile Ho Tum. The popular number has officially become the first romantic song in India to hit more than a billion views on YouTube. Recently, Tony took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans and followers. The post has a video where Tony along with his sister Neha announce that their together crooned song is India’s first love song to surpass a billion views on the video streaming platform.

In exceeding excitement, Neha declared that the credit for all of it goes to her brother and expressed her gratitude. While Neha was thanking Tony for giving her career’s best song, Tony seemed on cloud nine asserting the feat was unbelievable. Neha revealed that the song was written and composed by Tony and that’s the reason why success followed. Recounting the process to the milestone, Tony stated that someone had commented that the brother-sister duo are popular only for party numbers and the fact that the achievement of such level has come with their romantic song is like godsend.

“ 1 Billion. God chose us to do it,“ wrote Tony in the caption.

While this must be a first time for Tony but Neha’s previous chartbuster had seen a similar huge achievement. In 2018, she sang Aankh Marey with Mika Singh which featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The chart-topping dance number had crossed the 1-billion-view mark.

On the other hand, Tony’s last released single Kurta Pajama, featuring BB 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was also a great success. The foot-tapping party number, written and composed by Tony had eye-catching hook steps that worked in favour of the song. The song crossed 5 lakh views within an hour of its official launch on Youtube.