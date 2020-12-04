Neha Sharma Makes Riding a Bicycle Aesthetic With New Pic on Instagram

Bollwyood actor Neha Sharma has shared a fun-filled picture of herself on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram. Neha has picked a pair of shorts and teamed it up with black tee for her bicycle ride. She shared the picture along with some emojis.

As soon as the gorgeous actress dropped the picture on her Insta timeline fans flooded the post with heart emojis.

Recently, the actress shared a picture featuring herself with sister Aisha Sharma. The "Sharma sisters" were giving major sibling goals as they spotted twinning in an all-black look with the brightest smile. In the picture, Aisha can also be seen carrying her little furry friend on the basket of her bike. Sharing the happy picture, Neha wrote, “Us #sharmasisters #siblings #siblinglove #dogsofinstagram.”

Neha’s sister Aisha took to the comment section and dropped the heart emoji.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life with the online family. On her birthday, November 21, the gorgeous actress have a snake-peek into the celebrations. Teh clip opens to Neha cutting the birthday cake on the sets of her newly released song ‘Lambo Car’. Sharing the clip, she wrote, ‘This working birthday has been so lovely..thank you entire team for the love...song releases 26th of November @officialguri_’.

The actress was last seen in a music video Dil Ko Karar Aaya alongside Sidharth Shukla. She has been also featured in many Bollywood films including Tum Bin 2, Crook, Mubarakan and Youngistaan.