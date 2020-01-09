Take the pledge to vote

Nehha Pendse Shines in Royal Blue on Her Wedding Reception, See Pics

Nehha Pendse tied the knot with her beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up. Days after their wedding, Nehha took to social media to share fresh pictures from her wedding reception.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Nehha Pendse Shines in Royal Blue on Her Wedding Reception, See Pics
Nehha Pendse tied the knot with her beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up. Days after their wedding, Nehha took to social media to share fresh pictures from her wedding reception.

Actress Nehha Pendse tied the knot with her beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up. Pictures of the happy couple surfaced online and they look elated beyond measure.

Now, days after their wedding, Nehha took to social media to share fresh pictures from her wedding reception. For the reception, Nehha opted for a Indo-western royal look. The actress can be seen wearing a thigh-high slit royal blue strapless gown with golden embellishments. She kept the jewellery minimal with a statement choker around her neck and competed her look with a pair of white stilettoes.

Shardul, on the other hand, opted for a black blazer and matching trousers with a white shirt. Take a look at their pictures:

The actress has given a couple of interviews post-marriage, where she expressed her excitement about being married to Bayas. “I’m proud to be Shardul’s wife and more than happy that Shardul came into my life. I couldn’t wait to change my name and immediately after the rituals, I added Bayas to my last name. We truly love each other,” the actress told Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, Nehha has featured in many films in different languages like Marathi and Hindi. She is also a known face in the telly world, thanks to her stint in shows like Bigg Boss and May I Come In Madam?

Shardul is a businessman and the two earlier shared a loved-up pic on New Year's eve as Nehha shared a passionate kiss with him.

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.

