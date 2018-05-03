GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay Get Engaged; 6 Most Adorable Photos Of The Couple

As the two of them gear up to take the big plunge, we bring you 5 of the most adorable pictures of the couple!

Updated:May 3, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay tonight. The actor got engaged to Rukmini last night in an intimate ceremony. The engagement was followed by a cocktail party. The couple, who'll take their wedding vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is enjoying their special days with close friends and family members. The two of them met through families and now they've found true love in each other.

As the two gear up to take the big plunge, we bring you 6 of the most adorable pictures from their ceremonies so far.

neil-rukmini-featured01Image: Facebook/ The Wedding Story

neil-rukmini-ww1Image: Facebook/ The Wedding Story

neil-rukmini-ww2Image: Facebook/ The Wedding Story

neil-rukmini-ww6Image: Facebook/ The Wedding Story

neil-rukmini-wwImage: Facebook/ The Wedding Story

neil-rukmini-ww3Image: Facebook/ The Wedding Story

neil-rukmini-w3Image: Facebook/ The Wedding Story

Considering it's the Valentine week, the couple couldn't have chosen a more romantic time for the union!

| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
