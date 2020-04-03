Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Perky Cuppa For Wife Rukmini

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video of himself holding a cup of coffee and said as my wife prepares breakfast, lunch and dinner everyday, I thought this morning I will surprise her with something that she likes.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh's Perky Cuppa For Wife Rukmini
credits - Neil Nitin Mukesh instagram

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh treated his wife Rukmini, who has been "tirelessly working without any help", by making her a cup of dalgona coffee.

Nitin took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding a cup of coffee and said: "While she prepares breakfast everyday, lunch everyday and dinner everyday... I thought this morning I will surprise her with something that she likes... It's the new craze dalgona coffee guys."

Neil captioned the video: "My wife has tirelessly been working without any help at home to make sure that we, Nurvi , Nurvi's nanny and me are looked after well. She prepares all three meals everyday. This is the least I could do for her. She has been craving this old home recipe for long."

"Unfortunately we do not have a hand mixer so whisking needs to be done by hand. Quite the shoulder workout. Good morning guys. Cheers #dalgonacoffee"

Rukmini took to the comments section and replied: "Thanks for making the best coffee ever! love you. Let's have another round of your shoulder work out in an hour."

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

