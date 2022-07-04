'Neither Seek Nor Avoid, Take What Comes': Inspirational Quotes to Remember Swami Vivekananda on His Death Anniversary

SWAMI VIVEKANANDA DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Swami Vivekananda’s secular ideals became the part of Indian Constitution. Every year, 4 July is marked as the death anniversary of the youth icon of India, Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda is remembered for his contribution to the society. It was Swami Vivekananda who gave the direction to the country towards modernity with religion. At the young age of 30, he introduced the world to Hinduism in Chicago during the Parliament of Religions.

Swami Vivekananda believed in the comprehensive upliftment of society. He advocated women empowerment and meditation. He aspired for a social order where the feelings of religion and spiritual traditions combine with science and technology. Swami Vivekananda was a modern thinker and thus advocated education as a fundamental right of the masses.

On this day, let’s remember a few sayings of Swami Vivekananda

1. Neither seek nor avoid, take what comes.

2. All differences in this world are of degree, and not of a kind because oneness is the secret of everything.

3. You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

4. Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin, to say that you are weak, or others are weak.

5. On a day, when you don’t come across any problems – you can be sure that you are traveling in a wrong path.

6. Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, and every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced.

