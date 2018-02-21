Neon Hair: The Latest Catwalk Beauty Trend

Fashion month may have only just begun, but one very colorful beauty trend is already emerging for Fall/Winter 2018.From New York to London, the catwalks have seen the return of vibrant, neon hair cut into bold shapes and teamed with poppy, cosmic makeup.Jeremy Scott kicked things off earlier this month with a New York extravaganza that saw a supermodel entourage including Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell and Jasmine Tookes don cropped wigs in eye-popping hues of lavender, sky blue, neon orange and sherbet pink. The striking shades were complemented by equally dazzling neon eyeliner for a heady riot of color.Days later, Marc Jacobs took up the gauntlet for a 1980s-inspired show that featured geometric cuts with flashes of neon color in red, blue and green hues. "Looking at the '80s, it was about doing hair that really popped out that wasn't meant to be natural at all or like you had done it yourself," hair stylist Guido Palau explains on the brand's Instagram account. "If you went out during that period, it was about dressing it up with a total look with cut and color."Fast forward to London Fashion Week on Monday and Nicopanda put its own indomitable spin on the trend, debuting hot pink, lime green and lavender 'dos. Woolly hats, tinted glasses and frosted lipstick completed the rowdy look.Will neon fever reach the catwalks of Milan and Paris? It remains to be seen, but for now, the future looks bright.