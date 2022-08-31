Nervous About Meeting Your Partner’s Parents? Check These 7 Tips

Meeting the parents is considered a huge milestone in any intimate relationship. But meeting them comes with jitters and anxiety as you worry about the first impression. As the famous saying goes, “First impression is the last impression”, you stress yourself out and stay awake thinking about how you can navigate the rocky waters of meeting your partner’s parents.

It is important to remember that you will also form the first impression about your partner’s parents. It is a golden opportunity for them to learn about you and for you to know your partner and their family better.

Here are some tips for you to keep in mind while meeting your partner’s parents-

Be on time

The first and the most important thing to remember is arriving on time. It shows that you respect the time of the other person. Being late makes for a very bad first impression and is even considered rude.

Initiate conversation in the absence of your partner

If you reach early or for some reason your partner has to step out of the room, do not ignore or avoid talking to the family members who are present there. Initiate a conversation, and soon you and others around will become comfortable.

Keep your fights at bay

It is natural to have disagreements in a relationship. Conflicts often lead to heated discussions. But, if you are visiting your partner’s parents, make sure to keep the fight at bay. If you continue to ignore or give your partner the cold shoulder, everybody will notice and it will sour the mood.

Avoid phones at the table

The whole purpose of meeting the parents is for you all to get to know each other. Give them your undivided attention and stay away from your mobile unless it’s absolutely necessary. Try to know them better and enjoy the meal with them instead of constantly updating your best friend.

PDA is a strict no-no

You are young and very much in love with your partner but avoid getting all touchy in front of your partner’s parents.

Don’t forget your manners

Your good manners will make a good and lasting impression on your partner’s family. Do not forget to appreciate their home, the food, or for welcoming you. After dinner make sure you help in with clearing away the plates. Don’t go overboard as that will look fake. Just stick to small things.

Realize how much you don’t know

While you may think you know your partner really well, there are chances you might not know everything about them. Do not try to insinuate that you know your mate better than their parents. Relax and use this time to hear their childhood stories even if you know them.

