Netflix Developing Docuseries on Infamous Woodstock ’99 Music Festival

Netflix is developing a docuseries on the infamous Woodstock''99 festival, which was designed to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the original 1969 Woodstock festival but ended in chaos. The streamer had already explored a similar story in its documentary "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never happened" to great success.

Woodstock''99 took place in Rome, New York in July 1999 but the four-day-long festival is now notorious for all the wrong reasons. The project is already in production and comes from Raw, the company behind Netflix documentaries “Don’t F**k with Cats” and “Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia”. BBH Entertainment, who produced “Spirits in the Forest”, is also involved.

The series will attempt to tell the real story behind how “three days of peace, love and music” went down in flames. It will also feature unseen archive footage and intimate testimony from people behind the scenes, on the stages and in the crowds.

Woodstock’99 drew more than 400,000 people over four days but was marred by oppressive heat, violence and allegations of sexual assault, reported Deadline. On the fourth day, things took a turn for worse during the closing performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers when candles from the production were used to set fires to sections of the plywood “Peace Fence” erected to keep non-ticketholders from entering.

In the ensuing melee, festival-goers looted ATMs and destroyed vendor tents, resulting in dozens of arrests.