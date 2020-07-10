Take the pledge to vote

Netflix Introduces A New Show Documenting the Process of Indian Matchmaking

It’s a new look at arranged marriages as matchmaker Sima Taparia tries to bridge the gap between old customs and modern values for a new generation of young Indians.

Updated:July 10, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
Weddings are a big deal in India, and the entire family likes to be involved in the process of finalising clothes, jewellery, venues, menu and the person one is going to marry if they haven’t already proposed one. Streaming giant Netflix has come up with a new show titled Indian Matchmaking to document the entire process of matchmaking.

It’s a new look at arranged marriages as matchmaker Sima Taparia tries to bridge the gap between old customs and modern values for a new generation of young Indians.

The show will feature the single millennials who have decided that it’s time to revisit methods from the past and look to the experts for an equal partner. matchmaker Sima Taparia will help the seekers in going through the entire process with precision. She will ensure that her clients know everthing--from interests and ambitions to in-depth astrological readings—about each other.

From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, the wedding aspirants will go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates - often with their family in tow - to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime.

The show drops on July 16.

