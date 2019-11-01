Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Netizens Flag Off #NoShaveNovember Challenge On Twitter

It was started in 2004 by the Movember Foundation charity which aimed to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Netizens Flag Off #NoShaveNovember Challenge On Twitter
Image for Representation (Reuters)

As the November starts, social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook are flooded with hundreds of posts with #NoShaveNovember. 'No Shave November' is a campaign, where men do not shave their facial hair and donate the money spent on barber and shaving tools and gear for charity.

It was started in 2004 by the Movember Foundation charity which aimed to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

Now Netizens have flagged off #NoShaveNovember challenge on Twitter which includes several, memes, jokes, GIFs and mixed reactions.

Here are some tweets on #NoShaveNovember:

"Welcome to #NoShaveNovember, a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose," a Twitter user wrote from his account.

Another person with username @Haidaer tweeted: "I'm doing this for sure but just pray for me lemme not see my mother. #NoShaveNovember."

A woman wrote from her Twitter account: "#NoShaveNovember. Can't wait to see handsome boys with Beards."

"#noshavenovember keep a beard as healthy as this and you'll never regret while u gave it a shot in your life," another tweet read.

"Calling ALL MEN!!! It's time for us to do the one thing we fail at which is checking our health on a regular. November is Men's Health Awareness Month (No Shave November) and I want to challenge each of you to participate," another user tweeted.

