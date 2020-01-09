Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Netizens Troll Magazine for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heavily Photoshopped Picture

Extreme photoshopping of a Kareena kapoor Khan photo by a fashion magazine has been called out by fans on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Netizens Troll Magazine for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heavily Photoshopped Picture
Image: Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her sense of style and natural beauty. This diva can pull off any outfit gracefully. In a recent post by the fashion magazine Grazia India, Kareena seen is posing for the camera. Though the picture looks great, it didn't take much time for the netizens to notice the heavy usage of editing in the picture.

The actress' legs were so heavily photoshopped that her knees weren't visible. People started trolling the magazine soon after.

One user wrote, "Where did the knees go?" Another person accused the magazine, "There has to be limit of Photoshop guys, Kareena never had this lean legs and calf muscle."

A woman also wrote a pun from the famous Amar Akbar Anthony song. She hilariously commented, "Ho knee ko unho-knee karde, unho-knee ko ho knee. Ek jagah jab jama ho tino, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroooooom!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the comedy-drama Good Newwz. The Jab We Met actress is also popular for her show What Women Want, which broadcasts on the radio frequency 104.8 Ishq FM.

The Veere Di Wedding actress will be next seen in Homi Ajajania's directorial Angrezi Medium. The movie is a spin-off of the 2017 comedy-drama, Hindi Medium.

The film, which also stars actor Irrfan Khan and television personality Radhika Madan, is slated to release on March 20.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram