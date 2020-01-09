Netizens Troll Magazine for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heavily Photoshopped Picture

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her sense of style and natural beauty. This diva can pull off any outfit gracefully. In a recent post by the fashion magazine Grazia India, Kareena seen is posing for the camera. Though the picture looks great, it didn't take much time for the netizens to notice the heavy usage of editing in the picture.

The actress' legs were so heavily photoshopped that her knees weren't visible. People started trolling the magazine soon after.

One user wrote, "Where did the knees go?" Another person accused the magazine, "There has to be limit of Photoshop guys, Kareena never had this lean legs and calf muscle."

A woman also wrote a pun from the famous Amar Akbar Anthony song. She hilariously commented, "Ho knee ko unho-knee karde, unho-knee ko ho knee. Ek jagah jab jama ho tino, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroooooom!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the comedy-drama Good Newwz. The Jab We Met actress is also popular for her show What Women Want, which broadcasts on the radio frequency 104.8 Ishq FM.

The Veere Di Wedding actress will be next seen in Homi Ajajania's directorial Angrezi Medium. The movie is a spin-off of the 2017 comedy-drama, Hindi Medium.

The film, which also stars actor Irrfan Khan and television personality Radhika Madan, is slated to release on March 20.

