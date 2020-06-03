Never Too Late to Study, Says Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels it is never too late to be a student. So, she has started studying again amid lockdown. Divyanka, an avid user of social media, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself wearing glasses, holding a pencil and a book in front of her.

"Never too late to study," Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, captioned the image.

Divyanka, who was also seen in the spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein titled Yeh Hai Chahatein, had recently shared some memories of her NCC cadet days on social media. The actress reminisced about how they had different norms for beauty and achievement.

On the work front, Divyanka and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, will soon start their own production house called One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.

