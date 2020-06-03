Never Too Late to Study, Says Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels it is never too late to be a student. So, she has started studying again amid lockdown.
credits - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya instagram
Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels it is never too late to be a student. So, she has started studying again amid lockdown. Divyanka, an avid user of social media, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself wearing glasses, holding a pencil and a book in front of her.
"Never too late to study," Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, captioned the image.
Divyanka, who was also seen in the spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein titled Yeh Hai Chahatein, had recently shared some memories of her NCC cadet days on social media. The actress reminisced about how they had different norms for beauty and achievement.
View this post on Instagram
Flaunting uneven suntan and showing off muscles...those were the norms of beauty and achievements for us #NCCcadets then! Waxing and shining shoes till your face reflected in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp marchpast and cautions (#WordsOfCommand) so loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in. Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and #DrillPractice in scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds & rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like rotis and weak evening teas and still relishing it all because we knew that survival was more important. Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this- you are ready to face the world head-on! This phase wasn't about me, it was about us as a platoon, wing or contingent. Cheers to the memories we made #MPContingent, #CarmelNCCunit, #NCCJuniorWing #NCCSeniorWing, #AnnualTrainingCamp, #CombinedAnnualTrainingCamp #PreRDC #RepublicDayCamp
On the work front, Divyanka and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, will soon start their own production house called One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naagin 5 First Picture Goes Viral, Fans Want Hina Khan To Play The Lead
- Varun Dhawan Sings Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Throwback Video as Alia Bhatt Cracks Up
- In Their Latest Millennial Avatar, Indian Cops are Now on TikTok to Reach Desi Janta
- WWE Monday Night Raw: Kairi Sane Shares Pictures of her Injured Head, Fans Lash Out at Nia Jax
- Indians Spent a Lot on Streaming App Subscriptions During Lockdown But Ecommerce Was Badly Hit