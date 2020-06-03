Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Never Too Late to Study, Says Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels it is never too late to be a student. So, she has started studying again amid lockdown.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Never Too Late to Study, Says Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
credits - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya instagram

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels it is never too late to be a student. So, she has started studying again amid lockdown. Divyanka, an avid user of social media, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself wearing glasses, holding a pencil and a book in front of her.

"Never too late to study," Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Never too late to study.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Divyanka, who was also seen in the spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein titled Yeh Hai Chahatein, had recently shared some memories of her NCC cadet days on social media. The actress reminisced about how they had different norms for beauty and achievement.

View this post on Instagram

Flaunting uneven suntan and showing off muscles...those were the norms of beauty and achievements for us #NCCcadets then! ‍ Waxing and shining shoes till your face reflected in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp marchpast and cautions (#WordsOfCommand) so loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in. Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and #DrillPractice in scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds & rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like rotis and weak evening teas and still relishing it all because we knew that survival was more important. Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this- you are ready to face the world head-on! This phase wasn't about me, it was about us as a platoon, wing or contingent. Cheers to the memories we made #MPContingent, #CarmelNCCunit, #NCCJuniorWing #NCCSeniorWing, #AnnualTrainingCamp, #CombinedAnnualTrainingCamp #PreRDC #RepublicDayCamp

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

On the work front, Divyanka and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, will soon start their own production house called One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading