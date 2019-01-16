English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
New Biodegradable Nanofibre Bandage Enables Faster Healing
The new dressing material has great potential for future application in the healing of wounds.
New Smart Bandage For Better, Faster Healing (image for representation)
Loading...
An international team of scientists has developed a new bandage with a strong antibacterial effect and which can be kept on over long periods of time without needing to be changed, thereby accelerating skin regrowth and reducing the risk of infection.
The new dressing material has great potential for future application in the healing of wounds, does not require changing, and can literally be put on over top of one another as they degrade, the Sputnik news agency reported.
The traditional use of an antiseptic in the treatment of wounds, consisting of washing the affected area with a solution and using gauze dressing to increase the outflow of fluids, repeated several times.
However, such treatment, particularly the use of antibiotics kill not only dangerous bacteria, but also the useful bacteria. And when dressings are changed, the fragile area undergoing healing is disturbed, causing severe pain to patients.
But according to scientists from the Moscow-based MISiS National University of Science and Technology, and Brno University of Technology from the Czech Republic, the new biocompatible dressing material can act locally on the area of inflammation. As the material slowly releases their antibiotic, the dressings gradually dissolve on the skin.
The material was made using polycaprolactone nanofibres -- a biocompactable, bioresorbable material -- and attached gentamicin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, to the fibres.
"What we found was that the action was prolonged: we observed a significant decrease in the number of bacteria even 48 hours after the material was applied," Elizaveta Permyakova from the MISiS was quoted as saying.
"Usually, surfaces with an antibacterial effect fulfill their potential within the first day or even the first hours of use," Permyakova explained.
In the study, reported in the Materials and Design academic journal, the team performed experiments using three strains of E. coli bacteria, with the strains showing varying levels of resistance to the antibiotics, but nonetheless combatted against effectively by the dressing.
The new material is potentially applicable not only for treatment to heal skin, but to treat inflammatory bone diseases such as osteoporosis and osteomyelitis, the report noted.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
The new dressing material has great potential for future application in the healing of wounds, does not require changing, and can literally be put on over top of one another as they degrade, the Sputnik news agency reported.
The traditional use of an antiseptic in the treatment of wounds, consisting of washing the affected area with a solution and using gauze dressing to increase the outflow of fluids, repeated several times.
However, such treatment, particularly the use of antibiotics kill not only dangerous bacteria, but also the useful bacteria. And when dressings are changed, the fragile area undergoing healing is disturbed, causing severe pain to patients.
But according to scientists from the Moscow-based MISiS National University of Science and Technology, and Brno University of Technology from the Czech Republic, the new biocompatible dressing material can act locally on the area of inflammation. As the material slowly releases their antibiotic, the dressings gradually dissolve on the skin.
The material was made using polycaprolactone nanofibres -- a biocompactable, bioresorbable material -- and attached gentamicin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, to the fibres.
"What we found was that the action was prolonged: we observed a significant decrease in the number of bacteria even 48 hours after the material was applied," Elizaveta Permyakova from the MISiS was quoted as saying.
"Usually, surfaces with an antibacterial effect fulfill their potential within the first day or even the first hours of use," Permyakova explained.
In the study, reported in the Materials and Design academic journal, the team performed experiments using three strains of E. coli bacteria, with the strains showing varying levels of resistance to the antibiotics, but nonetheless combatted against effectively by the dressing.
The new material is potentially applicable not only for treatment to heal skin, but to treat inflammatory bone diseases such as osteoporosis and osteomyelitis, the report noted.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- 1000 'Hamberders': Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Serving Baloney After White House Dinner
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- 'Ranveer Singh Padukone': It's a Legendary Surname, Says the 'Gully Boy' Actor
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results