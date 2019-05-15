New Book Aims to Decode the 'Magic Weight-Loss Pill'

It's easy to wait for a magic weight-loss pill as many online advertisements tend to promise customers than to alter your lifestyle to incorporate effort, dedication and self-discipline for shedding those extra kilos. An upcoming book by two lifestyle coaches claims to decode the magic weight-loss pill."The Magic Weight-loss Pill", a self-help guide to weight loss and good health, is penned by renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and popular Indian actor and yoga instructor Anushka Shetty.Published by Penguin Random House India, the new self-help title recommends over 60 lifestyle changes that have helped thousands to not only lose weight but also prevent and heal diseases.The authors also suggest ways to achieve inexpensive, easy and fulfilling lifestyle alternatives to the readers to achieve a healthy mind and body."The desire to live a long and healthy living continues to evade many of us due to simple real-life restrictions, resulting in a number of frustrated people desperate to lose weight," Coutinho said in a statement.He said the book helps people jump the hurdles of daily living using simple, inexpensive yet powerful lifestyle changes.