English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Book Aims to Decode the 'Magic Weight-Loss Pill'
"The Magic Weight-loss Pill", a self-help guide to weight loss and good health, is penned by renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and popular Indian actor and yoga instructor Anushka Shetty.
Image for representation purpose only.
Loading...
It's easy to wait for a magic weight-loss pill as many online advertisements tend to promise customers than to alter your lifestyle to incorporate effort, dedication and self-discipline for shedding those extra kilos. An upcoming book by two lifestyle coaches claims to decode the magic weight-loss pill.
"The Magic Weight-loss Pill", a self-help guide to weight loss and good health, is penned by renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and popular Indian actor and yoga instructor Anushka Shetty.
Published by Penguin Random House India, the new self-help title recommends over 60 lifestyle changes that have helped thousands to not only lose weight but also prevent and heal diseases.
The authors also suggest ways to achieve inexpensive, easy and fulfilling lifestyle alternatives to the readers to achieve a healthy mind and body.
"The desire to live a long and healthy living continues to evade many of us due to simple real-life restrictions, resulting in a number of frustrated people desperate to lose weight," Coutinho said in a statement.
He said the book helps people jump the hurdles of daily living using simple, inexpensive yet powerful lifestyle changes.
"The Magic Weight-loss Pill", a self-help guide to weight loss and good health, is penned by renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and popular Indian actor and yoga instructor Anushka Shetty.
Published by Penguin Random House India, the new self-help title recommends over 60 lifestyle changes that have helped thousands to not only lose weight but also prevent and heal diseases.
The authors also suggest ways to achieve inexpensive, easy and fulfilling lifestyle alternatives to the readers to achieve a healthy mind and body.
"The desire to live a long and healthy living continues to evade many of us due to simple real-life restrictions, resulting in a number of frustrated people desperate to lose weight," Coutinho said in a statement.
He said the book helps people jump the hurdles of daily living using simple, inexpensive yet powerful lifestyle changes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan Takes Care of an Ill Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Set
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results