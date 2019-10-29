Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

New Book by Man Booker Prize Shortlisted Author Romesh Gunesekera to Hit Stands in November

Romesh Gunesekera is the author of eight works of fiction, which have been translated into multiple languages.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Book by Man Booker Prize Shortlisted Author Romesh Gunesekera to Hit Stands in November
Image: Romesh Gunesekera/Instagram

Man Booker Prize shortlisted Sri Lankan author Romesh Gunesekera's new novel Suncatcher is a poignant coming-of-age story about difficult friendships and sudden awakenings, publishers Bloomsbury announced on Monday.

The book is expected to hit the stands in November.

Set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka in 1960s, it revolves around a child Kairo, who is at a loose end, as Ceylon is on the brink of change -- schools are closed, the government is in disarray, the press is under threat and the religious right are flexing their muscles.

Here he meets the magnetic teenager Jay, and his whole world is "turned inside out".

"The adults in Jay's life have no say in what he does or where he goes: he holds his beautiful, fragile mother in contempt, and his wealthy father seems fueled by anger. But his Uncle Elvin, suave and worldly, is his encourager.

"As Jay guides him (Kairo) from the realm of make believe into one of hunting-guns and fast cars and introduces him to a girl -- Niromi -- Kairo begins to understand the price of privilege and embarks on a journey of devastating consequences," said Bloomsbury.

The book, according to the publishers, charts the "loss of innocence and our recurring search for love - or consolation - bringing these extraordinary lives into our own".

Gunesekera is the author of eight works of fiction, which have been translated into multiple languages. Recipient of many awards, including a Premio Mondello in Italy, he was shortlisted for the Man Booker prize in 1994 for "reef".

His last book Noontide Toll captured a vital moment in post-war Sri Lanka.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram