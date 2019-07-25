New Book on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Making, to Release in India on Nov 1

In some good news for Potterheads, a new book will chronicle behind-the-scenes details of the award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Replete with photographs of the wizarding world, backstage, interviews, sketches, notes and incredible trivia, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey Behind the Scenes of the Award-Winning Stage Production is slated to release in India on November 1. Hachette imprint Little Brown will be publishing the book by Harry Potter Theatrical Productions and Jody Revenson.

It traces the show's journey to the stage—from the earliest phases of development with producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender to the crafting of the eighth Harry Potter story with JK Rowling, director John Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne, and gathering artists and actors to bring it to life.

Today, @Scholastic and @LittleBrownUK have revealed their covers for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey, the official behind-the-scenes book of the production and its journey to the stage. Take a look. https://t.co/CWBmsxxLC4 #CursedChildJourney — Pottermore (@pottermore) July 18, 2019

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is regarded as one of the most celebrated stage productions of the past decade. Opening in London's West End in 2016, on Broadway in 2018 and in Melbourne this year—and with more productions worldwide still to come including San Francisco later this year—the play has broken records, collected rave reviews, awards and captivated audiences.

According to the publisher, this book is the "ultimate backstage pass that every Harry Potter fan has been waiting for. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was first published in July 2016 and was the fastest-selling book of the decade".

The Harry Potter series, published between 1997 and 2007, have sold over 450 million copies worldwide, distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into 79 languages, and have been made into eight films.

