English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
2-min read
New Cocktail-Inspired Male Birth Control Reversible, Effective
For decades, women have shouldered most of the burden of contraception. However, long-term use of female birth control pills could increase the risk for side-effects such as blood clots or breast cancer.
Representative Image
Chinese researchers have developed an experiment cocktail-inspired male birth control method that is long-lasting, effective and reversible.
For decades, women have shouldered most of the burden of contraception. However, long-term use of female birth control pills could increase the risk for side-effects such as blood clots or breast cancer.
Common forms of male contraception are either short-term (condoms) or long-term (vasectomy). However, condoms can fail and vasectomies, while effective, are not often reversible.
Now, a team from the Nanchang University developed a new method that involves injecting four layers of materials into the vas deferens -- the duct in the male reproductive system that conveys sperm from the testicle to the urethra.
The layers are injected sequentially, beginning from a hydrogel that forms a physical barrier to sperm; a gold nanoparticles, which heat up when irradiated with near-infrared light; an ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), a chemical that breaks down the hydrogel and also kills sperm; and finally, another layer of gold nanoparticles.
The injected materials kept the rats from impregnating females for more than 2 months.
However, when the researchers shone a near-infrared lamp on the rats for a few minutes, the layers mixed and dissolved, allowing the animals to produce offspring.
"Inspired by cocktails, we designed a medium term (2-20 weeks) male contraceptive strategy. Through a sequential injection process of four reagents, physical clogging of the vas deferens and chemical inhibition of the sperm motility were realised simultaneously," said Xiaolei Wang from the University.
"The contraceptive period could be directly preset by adjusting the injection ratio of each reagent," Wang said.
The method, reported in the journal ACS Nano, was inspired from cocktails, such as the Galaxy, that bartenders make by layering colourful liquids in a glass.
If the beverage is stirred or heated, the layers combine into a uniform liquid.
Similarly, applying heat would cause the injected layers of materials to mix, breaking them down and "unplugging the pipeline", Wang noted.
While previous attempts to create a male pill have resulted in side effects such as liver damage or low sex drive, the researchers say that this pilot experiment is promising. However, more research is needed to verify the safety of the materials.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
For decades, women have shouldered most of the burden of contraception. However, long-term use of female birth control pills could increase the risk for side-effects such as blood clots or breast cancer.
Common forms of male contraception are either short-term (condoms) or long-term (vasectomy). However, condoms can fail and vasectomies, while effective, are not often reversible.
Now, a team from the Nanchang University developed a new method that involves injecting four layers of materials into the vas deferens -- the duct in the male reproductive system that conveys sperm from the testicle to the urethra.
The layers are injected sequentially, beginning from a hydrogel that forms a physical barrier to sperm; a gold nanoparticles, which heat up when irradiated with near-infrared light; an ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), a chemical that breaks down the hydrogel and also kills sperm; and finally, another layer of gold nanoparticles.
The injected materials kept the rats from impregnating females for more than 2 months.
However, when the researchers shone a near-infrared lamp on the rats for a few minutes, the layers mixed and dissolved, allowing the animals to produce offspring.
"Inspired by cocktails, we designed a medium term (2-20 weeks) male contraceptive strategy. Through a sequential injection process of four reagents, physical clogging of the vas deferens and chemical inhibition of the sperm motility were realised simultaneously," said Xiaolei Wang from the University.
"The contraceptive period could be directly preset by adjusting the injection ratio of each reagent," Wang said.
The method, reported in the journal ACS Nano, was inspired from cocktails, such as the Galaxy, that bartenders make by layering colourful liquids in a glass.
If the beverage is stirred or heated, the layers combine into a uniform liquid.
Similarly, applying heat would cause the injected layers of materials to mix, breaking them down and "unplugging the pipeline", Wang noted.
While previous attempts to create a male pill have resulted in side effects such as liver damage or low sex drive, the researchers say that this pilot experiment is promising. However, more research is needed to verify the safety of the materials.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Dabboo Ratnani Reveals How He Maintains the Exclusivity of His Celebrity Calendars
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: This Story of Powerless Queens Makes No Sense in Today’s World
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results