LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
2-min read

New Cocktail-Inspired Male Birth Control Reversible, Effective

For decades, women have shouldered most of the burden of contraception. However, long-term use of female birth control pills could increase the risk for side-effects such as blood clots or breast cancer.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Cocktail-Inspired Male Birth Control Reversible, Effective
Representative Image
Chinese researchers have developed an experiment cocktail-inspired male birth control method that is long-lasting, effective and reversible.

For decades, women have shouldered most of the burden of contraception. However, long-term use of female birth control pills could increase the risk for side-effects such as blood clots or breast cancer.

Common forms of male contraception are either short-term (condoms) or long-term (vasectomy). However, condoms can fail and vasectomies, while effective, are not often reversible.

Now, a team from the Nanchang University developed a new method that involves injecting four layers of materials into the vas deferens -- the duct in the male reproductive system that conveys sperm from the testicle to the urethra.

The layers are injected sequentially, beginning from a hydrogel that forms a physical barrier to sperm; a gold nanoparticles, which heat up when irradiated with near-infrared light; an ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), a chemical that breaks down the hydrogel and also kills sperm; and finally, another layer of gold nanoparticles.

The injected materials kept the rats from impregnating females for more than 2 months.

However, when the researchers shone a near-infrared lamp on the rats for a few minutes, the layers mixed and dissolved, allowing the animals to produce offspring.

"Inspired by cocktails, we designed a medium term (2-20 weeks) male contraceptive strategy. Through a sequential injection process of four reagents, physical clogging of the vas deferens and chemical inhibition of the sperm motility were realised simultaneously," said Xiaolei Wang from the University.

"The contraceptive period could be directly preset by adjusting the injection ratio of each reagent," Wang said.

The method, reported in the journal ACS Nano, was inspired from cocktails, such as the Galaxy, that bartenders make by layering colourful liquids in a glass.

If the beverage is stirred or heated, the layers combine into a uniform liquid.

Similarly, applying heat would cause the injected layers of materials to mix, breaking them down and "unplugging the pipeline", Wang noted.

While previous attempts to create a male pill have resulted in side effects such as liver damage or low sex drive, the researchers say that this pilot experiment is promising. However, more research is needed to verify the safety of the materials.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram