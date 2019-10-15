New Device Shows Promise in Type 2 Diabetes Treatment
Sleeveballoon is a device that combines a balloon with a connected sleeve, which covers the initial parts of the small intestine.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Anetta_R / Istock.com)
Researchers have found that a newly tested medical device, called "Sleeveballoon", mimics the effects of traditional bariatric surgery in rodents and produces impressive results on body weight, fatty liver and diabetes control.
Sleeveballoon is a device that combines a balloon with a connected sleeve, which covers the initial parts of the small intestine. It is inserted into the stomach and bowel during minimally invasive surgery under general anaesthetic.
For the study, published in the journal EBioMedicine, researchers compared the effects of the Sleeveballoon and traditional bariatric surgery on 30 rodents fed with a high-fat diet, achieving very similar results.
Results were also compared to rats, with the new device reducing food intake by 60 per cent and resulting in a 57 per cent reduction in fat mass.
The effect on diabetes was similarly impressive with blood glucose levels dropping by 65 per cent.
"Gastric bypass surgery is a highly effective treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. However, very few eligible patients, only around one per cent, are offered surgery and some also prefer less invasive approaches," said study's lead author Geltrude Mingrone, Professor at King's College London.
During the study, the research team found that the metabolic effects of the Sleeveballoon device are similar to those of the gastric bypass but have distinct advantages over the traditional method.
In both, insulin sensitivity and heart functions improved.
"However, while gastric bypass causes a rapid rise in post food blood glucose levels which can cause hypoglycaemia, the Sleeveballoon induces a slowing down of digestion which has a steadying effect on blood sugar levels," Mingrone said.
"This helps control appetite and hunger, keeping the person fuller for longer and substantially reduces weight," he added.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Claimed She Would Not Fake a Relationship for the Show
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro