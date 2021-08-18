New Elephant Census to have DNA Analysis, Camera Trapping of the Tuskers

India is home to a large population of elephants and to have a clear idea about the exact number, the country will be conducting a census next year. However, unlike the last time when the population was calculated on the basis of headcount, this census will involve a more scientific approach, reported the Hindustan Times. The census beginning next year will involve camera trapping, DNA analysis of dung samples and statistical modelling of the tuskers. The methodology will be the same as the quadrennial tiger census.

Speaking about the new methodology to be used in the elephant census, SP Yadav, member secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority and head of Central Zoo Authority, said that the old method was not scientific. The team conducting the census will first do a ground survey to record indirect elephant signs like broken branches, footprints, dung etc.

Camera trapping and DNA analysis of dung will also be used to collect data. Then, the data will be extrapolated to give a range of elephants in each region. Yadav said that the uses of this method will definitely help authorities to also improve understanding about elephants and the issues face by them

The last elephant census conducted on a headcount basis in 2017 had concluded that there were at least 27,000 tuskers present in different parts of India. The census also revealed the distribution range of the elephant population had expanded even to states that never had any recorded presence of the tusker. For the time, elephant presence was recorded in states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman And Nicobar, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Asian Elephants have been listed as ‘Endangered’ on the IUCN Red List of threatened species. Indian is home to more than 60 per cent of its population of about 50,000 to 60,000. The population outside India has shown a sharp decline due to loss of habitation and poaching in recent years.

