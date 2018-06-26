New Faces to Showcase at Lakme Fashion Week W/F'18

Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) has announced five new faces who will showcase at the Gen Next show at the Winter/Festive 2018 season of the fashion gala that will start from August 22.The Gen Next Designer Programme at LFW is known for introducing some of Indian fashion's most renowned designers like Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora among others.For this five designers are selected: Ajay Kumar Singh, Kanika Sachdev, Shweta Gupta and Yadvi Agarwal from New Delhi and Anurag Gupta from Noida.The Winter/Festive 2018 batch has been handpicked by the LFW Advisory Board including leading designers Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Narendra Kumar, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee; Alka Nishar - Founder, AZA; Ashwath Swaminathan - Head of Innovations, Lakmé and Jaspreet Chandok - Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance.Announcing this batch of Gen Next designers, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé, said: "Discovery is one of the key pillars of Lakmé Fashion Week and the Gen Next show helps us unearth new fashion talent every season. These new designers are the future of Indian fashion."This Winter/Festive 2018, we had a tough job of selecting 5 talented designers from the jury shortlist. Looking forward to seeing their collection on the runway."Talking about the Gen Next programme, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice-President and Head - Fashion, IMG Reliance, said: "The Gen Next programme is a testimony to Lakme Fashion Week's continued effort to promote and shape the face of Indian fashion industry. This season has seen some exceptional talent come to the forefront, and we are very excited to see what these young designers bring to the ramp."