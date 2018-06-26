English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Faces to Showcase at Lakme Fashion Week W/F'18
The fashion gala that will start from August 22.
Image for representation purpose (AP)
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) has announced five new faces who will showcase at the Gen Next show at the Winter/Festive 2018 season of the fashion gala that will start from August 22.
The Gen Next Designer Programme at LFW is known for introducing some of Indian fashion's most renowned designers like Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora among others.
For this five designers are selected: Ajay Kumar Singh, Kanika Sachdev, Shweta Gupta and Yadvi Agarwal from New Delhi and Anurag Gupta from Noida.
The Winter/Festive 2018 batch has been handpicked by the LFW Advisory Board including leading designers Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Narendra Kumar, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee; Alka Nishar - Founder, AZA; Ashwath Swaminathan - Head of Innovations, Lakmé and Jaspreet Chandok - Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance.
Announcing this batch of Gen Next designers, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé, said: "Discovery is one of the key pillars of Lakmé Fashion Week and the Gen Next show helps us unearth new fashion talent every season. These new designers are the future of Indian fashion.
"This Winter/Festive 2018, we had a tough job of selecting 5 talented designers from the jury shortlist. Looking forward to seeing their collection on the runway."
Talking about the Gen Next programme, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice-President and Head - Fashion, IMG Reliance, said: "The Gen Next programme is a testimony to Lakme Fashion Week's continued effort to promote and shape the face of Indian fashion industry. This season has seen some exceptional talent come to the forefront, and we are very excited to see what these young designers bring to the ramp."
Also Watch
The Gen Next Designer Programme at LFW is known for introducing some of Indian fashion's most renowned designers like Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora among others.
For this five designers are selected: Ajay Kumar Singh, Kanika Sachdev, Shweta Gupta and Yadvi Agarwal from New Delhi and Anurag Gupta from Noida.
The Winter/Festive 2018 batch has been handpicked by the LFW Advisory Board including leading designers Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Narendra Kumar, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee; Alka Nishar - Founder, AZA; Ashwath Swaminathan - Head of Innovations, Lakmé and Jaspreet Chandok - Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance.
Announcing this batch of Gen Next designers, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé, said: "Discovery is one of the key pillars of Lakmé Fashion Week and the Gen Next show helps us unearth new fashion talent every season. These new designers are the future of Indian fashion.
"This Winter/Festive 2018, we had a tough job of selecting 5 talented designers from the jury shortlist. Looking forward to seeing their collection on the runway."
Talking about the Gen Next programme, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice-President and Head - Fashion, IMG Reliance, said: "The Gen Next programme is a testimony to Lakme Fashion Week's continued effort to promote and shape the face of Indian fashion industry. This season has seen some exceptional talent come to the forefront, and we are very excited to see what these young designers bring to the ramp."
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?