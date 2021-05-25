New Hack Suggests Making Popcorn in Foil Wrap

Popcorn is more than just a snack for many people; it’s a way of life. It’s the most preferred snack while watching movies or a match, mostly because of the convenience to prepare it. People believe that a tub of delicious, buttery popcorn elevates the entire experience of watching a movie or a game. Many people stash packets of popcorn in their kitchen so that when required they can open the packet and prepare it within a minute or two.

The most sought-after method to make popcorn is to put it in a microwave, but many people also make it in a pressure cooker by removing its whistle. Apart from this, a lot of people who love the snack often keep finding new ways to either speed up the process or improve the technique of preparing it. There are many hacks on the internet to make popcorn. While some are a hit in real life, others fail.

Recently, one new smart hack has been trending online. A social media influencer, John Nonny, tried this hack in which he prepared popcorn at home in a foil wrap. In this hack, the perforated foil works like a built-in release valve that allows only enough steam buildup so that the maize kernels can start popping. He published the video for the first time on his Facebook page.

In the clip, John could be seen placing a foil wrap on a pan. He then puts some maize kernels, sugar and some coconut oil on the foil wrap and mixes it. He then adds a dollop of butter and covers the entire mix with another foil, followed by switching on the stove.

After some minutes, the wrap could be seen swelling up. John then switches off the stove. He then opens the wrap kept in the pan to find the sweet popcorn ready. This genius hack is a lifesaver for those who have a hard time analysing how much of an open lid is too much, or how to handle a hot pot that drips condensation.

The video has received more than 2 lakh likes and 27 million views. Most of the people in the comments section admitted that this was a genius hack.

