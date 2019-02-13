English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Mechanism that May Prevent Alzheimer's Identified
Alzheimer's is characterised by profound memory loss and synaptic failure.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Loading...
Researchers have identified a novel mechanism and a potential new therapeutic target for Alzheimer's disease (AD), says a new study on mice.
Alzheimer's is characterised by profound memory loss and synaptic failure. Although the exact cause of the disease remains unclear, it is well established that maintaining memory and synaptic plasticity requires protein synthesis.
The function of the synapse is to transfer electric activity (information) from one cell to another.
"Alzheimer's is such a devastating disease and currently there is no cure or effective therapy for it," said Tao Ma, Assistant Professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine in the US.
"All completed clinical trials of new drugs have failed, so there is clearly a need for novel therapeutic targets for potential treatments."
For the study, the team has shown that AD-associated activation of a signaling molecule termed eEF2K leads to inhibition of protein synthesis.
Further, they wanted to determine if suppression of eEF2K could improve protein synthesis capacity, consequently alleviating the cognitive and synaptic impairments associated with the disease.
They used a genetic approach to repress the activity of eEF2K in Alzheimer's mouse models.
The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, showed that genetic suppression of eEF2K prevented memory loss in those animal models and significantly improved synaptic function.
"These findings are encouraging and provide a new pathway for further research," said Ma.
The team next plans to test this approach in additional animal studies and eventually in human trials using small molecule inhibitors targeting eEF2K.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Alzheimer's is characterised by profound memory loss and synaptic failure. Although the exact cause of the disease remains unclear, it is well established that maintaining memory and synaptic plasticity requires protein synthesis.
The function of the synapse is to transfer electric activity (information) from one cell to another.
"Alzheimer's is such a devastating disease and currently there is no cure or effective therapy for it," said Tao Ma, Assistant Professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine in the US.
"All completed clinical trials of new drugs have failed, so there is clearly a need for novel therapeutic targets for potential treatments."
For the study, the team has shown that AD-associated activation of a signaling molecule termed eEF2K leads to inhibition of protein synthesis.
Further, they wanted to determine if suppression of eEF2K could improve protein synthesis capacity, consequently alleviating the cognitive and synaptic impairments associated with the disease.
They used a genetic approach to repress the activity of eEF2K in Alzheimer's mouse models.
The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, showed that genetic suppression of eEF2K prevented memory loss in those animal models and significantly improved synaptic function.
"These findings are encouraging and provide a new pathway for further research," said Ma.
The team next plans to test this approach in additional animal studies and eventually in human trials using small molecule inhibitors targeting eEF2K.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results