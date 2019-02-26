English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Mothers Tend to Suffer Disrupted Sleep for 6 years
The findings showed in the first three months after birth, mothers slept one hour less compared with pre-pregnancy period, while father's sleep duration decreased by 15 minutes.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
While birth of a child is a matter of joy to parents, it has drastic effects on first-time mothers' sleep for up to six years, finds a study.
The findings showed in the first three months after birth, mothers slept one hour less compared with pre-pregnancy period, while father's sleep duration decreased by 15 minutes.
"While having children is a major source of joy for most parents, it is possible that increased demands and responsibilities associated with the role as a parent lead to shorter sleep and decreased sleep quality even up to six years after birth of the first child."
"Women tend to experience more sleep disruptions than men after the birth of a child, reflecting that mothers are still the primary caregiver than fathers," said Sakari Lemola, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick.
When the children were four-six years old, sleep duration was still about 20 minutes shorter in mothers and 15 minutes shorter in fathers compared with their pre-pregnancy sleep.
A similar time course was also observed for their satisfaction with sleep.
For the study, published in the journal Sleep, the team examined 4,659 parents who had a child between 2008 and 2015.
The amount of time a person sleeps, including daytime naps, is associated with the risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death.
Insufficient sleep is also associated with obesity and behavioural problems in kids.
The findings showed in the first three months after birth, mothers slept one hour less compared with pre-pregnancy period, while father's sleep duration decreased by 15 minutes.
"While having children is a major source of joy for most parents, it is possible that increased demands and responsibilities associated with the role as a parent lead to shorter sleep and decreased sleep quality even up to six years after birth of the first child."
"Women tend to experience more sleep disruptions than men after the birth of a child, reflecting that mothers are still the primary caregiver than fathers," said Sakari Lemola, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick.
When the children were four-six years old, sleep duration was still about 20 minutes shorter in mothers and 15 minutes shorter in fathers compared with their pre-pregnancy sleep.
A similar time course was also observed for their satisfaction with sleep.
For the study, published in the journal Sleep, the team examined 4,659 parents who had a child between 2008 and 2015.
The amount of time a person sleeps, including daytime naps, is associated with the risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death.
Insufficient sleep is also associated with obesity and behavioural problems in kids.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- England Need to Avoid 'Moments of Madness' to Win World Cup - Vaughan
- Robert Downey Jr Says 'Love You Babe' to Rami Malek on His Oscar Win, Shares Moving Video
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results