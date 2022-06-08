New Research Paper Decodes Mystery Behind Shoe Laces Coming Untied

Do your shoelaces get undone even after you tie them in the best possible manner? Are you walking down the stairs or simply jogging and your shoes keep coming untied? You need not blame your skills. There is a scientific logic behind it and it’s been decoded by researchers from California University in a 17-page research paper.

Chris Daily-Diamond, Christine Gregg and Oliver O’Reilly are the authors who have contributed to this research paper. This research paper is titled The roles of impact and inertia in the failure of a shoelace knot. It is published in Proceedings of The Royal Society A.

According to Christine, to conduct this research successfully, they did a lot of experiments. They ran on treadmills and swung their legs back and forth to reach some conclusion. According to a rough estimate, researchers have devoted a total of 100 hours over 2 years.

A slow motion video of Christine running on a treadmill was also shot. According to this video and other tests conducted, researchers arrived at two conclusions. The impact of a shoe on the ground loosens the knot. When the knot gets loose, the free ends of the laces become flexible. As we swing the legs back and forth, flipping of laces free ends undoes them in seconds.

Researchers suggested a piece of advice on how you can protect your shoe from getting untied. According to researchers, if one ties a strong bow, the laces will not get untied.

Now, the question arises, how do we identify whether someone has tied a strong bow or not? Researchers say that if the bow lies across the shoe, perpendicular to the foot, it is a strong knot. If the bow lies at top of the shoe, parallel to the foot, it is a weak knot.

In the paper, researchers have also referred to the 2005 Ted Talk by Terry Moore. In this Ted talk, Terry explained how someone could tie their shoes in a better way.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.