New Research Shows Eating Bananas Can Reduce Risk of Cancer

Cancer is a deadly disease and it has many types and sub-types. It can affect any part of the body. Preventive measures to reduce the risk of cancer are of utmost importance. Almost all the food items served outside, mostly the processed and fast food items, could pose a risk of cancer. However, fruits and vegetables can be immensely beneficial to help to minimise the risk of cancer. One such fruit is banana.

While we like to have ripe bananas regularly, raw bananas can also provide you with some unexpected benefits. According to a new study starch supplements, as it is found in raw banana, can help in reducing the risk of cancer.

A recent outcome of a research study published in the journal “Cancer Prevention Research” shows that the starch found in the unripe bananas can reduce the risk of stomach related cancers. The research was conducted by a joint team of scientists from England’s Leeds University and the University of New Castle.

The research was a 20-year-long study conducted on patients of Lynch Syndrome. The patients were at a huge risk of developing rectal and intestine cancer and were asked to consume a dose of resistant starch from unripe green bananas. The results were surprising. The research found out that the starch from unripe bananas can reduce cancer in the pancreas, esophageal, gastrointestinal tract and duodenal. The effects continue to show even after the patients stopped consuming the supplementary starch. The researchers administered 30 grams of resistant starch to these people, and the follow-up data was taken every ten years to see the effects.

Other than unripe bananas, resistant starch is also found in rice, cereals, cooked and chilled pasta, beans and many more food items. While it is confirmed that the resistant starch found in unripe bananas reduces the risk of cancer, the answer to the question how is yet to be found out and it needs further study.

