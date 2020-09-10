New Study Affirms Risk of Diabetes Associated With White Rice, Especially in South Asia

Many types of research in the past have established, through numerous studies conducted in the area of health and nutrition, that consumption of white rice increases the risk of getting diabetes. A new study has now emerged that only cements the understanding.

The multinational Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study, conducted by a cohort of researchers, offers much more insight into the association of white rice with the risk of diabetes.

White rice is known to be rich in carbohydrates and possesses a high glycemic index (GI) score. This impacts the blood sugar level and can be a possible cause for developing diabetes if consumed in large portions, especially in dinner.

According to the report published in the September issue of the Diabetes Care journal, previous studies conducted on the subject were limited to a few countries, predominantly in Asia. This study was conducted over a period of 9.5 years with a sample size of 132,373 individuals aged between 35 and 70 years. It spanned across 21 countries around the world.

Key findings of the study suggest that over the period of study, 6,129 individuals without baseline diabetes developed incident diabetes. The research clearly showed that a higher intake of white rice, considering over 450 grams of rice per day, was associated with increased risk of diabetes.

The highest risk was observed in south Asia in comparison with other regions of the world including South East Asia, Middle East, South America, North America, Europe, and Africa. However, there was an exception when it came to China. In China, no significant relationship could be established.

White rice is a staple food of many Indians and is popular in the entire south-Asian region. In measured quantities, it has health benefits too. It is often recommended by doctors and dieticians even for patients suffering from diabetes. However, many experts suggest brown rice instead of white rice as it contains relatively low levels of starch.