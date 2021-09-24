New Study Finds Covid-19 Associated With Acute Weight Loss, Malnutrition

Various studies have shown that the novel coronavirus affects various organs. Medical experts have also claimed that in many cases, during the recovery phase, the infection leads to weight loss in patients, especially those who are or were severely affected by it.

According to an Indian Express report, as of now, there is no clear analysis on it, but an October 2020 posthoc analysis of a cohort study revealed that the disease may be linked with clinical manifestations. And, it might also be linked with weight loss and the risk of malnutrition.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) study shows that the chances of weight loss and malnutrition in Covid-19 patients were prevalent. The study evaluated patients after clinical remission, which shows that 30 percent of patients had lost over five percent of ideal body weight. Furthermore, it revealed that more than half were at risk of malnutrition.

Consultant of internal medicine, Dr Abhishek Subhash at Bhatia Hospital stated that due to loss of smell and taste, weight loss has become a common occurrence among many Covid-19 patients. But it can be more harmful to patients with secondary infection of mucormycosis. Patients, who suffered from mucormycosis infections, had to undergo surgery and were put on a high range of anti-fungal medicines. Besides, in many cases, it causes nausea, affecting their appetite and leading to weight loss,

The study further noted that changes in sense of smell and taste, including fatigue and reduced appetite, are reported as common symptoms in Covid-19 patients. Home isolation and symptoms also led to limiting the amount of physical activity, resulting in loss of lean mass.

When the researchers compared patients with or without weight loss, the study noted that the patients who lost weight had a worse renal function, greater systemic inflammation, and longer disease duration. Meanwhile, no data is available on covid-19 impact on nutritional status.

