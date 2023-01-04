New Study Identifies Gene Most Likely To Cause Heart Attacks

There have been numerous discussions about heart attacks in recent times. Earlier, there was a notion that older people were more susceptible to heart attacks but recent statistics have shown that people as young as 25 are having heart attacks. Many renowned celebrities have also passed away from heart attacks in the last few years.

Although an unhealthy lifestyle can be attributed to most heart attacks or coronary heart disease, a recent study has found that a gene plays an important role in coronary heart disease and heart attacks. Scientists have discovered a gene which has been considered responsible for heart attacks. After the discovery of this gene, drugs can be engineered in future to suppress this gene or to deactivate its effect.

The study has been carried out by a team of researchers from the Cardiac Research Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York and has been published in the journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.

According to lead researcher Professor Jason Kovacik, there have been three significant advances in the control of cardiac disease. He said that for the first time, we now understand which specific gene is to blame for heart disease. In addition, we now clearly understand which area of the body these genes are active. These genes may be located in the cardiac arteries, which would make them directly accountable for the blockage. In addition to this, it can also affect the liver, raising cholesterol levels.

The success in ranking these genes, according to Professor Kovacic, was the third significant accomplishment. There are a total of 162 genes linked to coronary heart disease that were prioritised. Some of the top genes on this list have never truly been thoroughly researched about heart attacks, he said. Professor Kovacic hopes the findings will invigorate research in the area and will lead to a whole new field of critical work related to heart attacks.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here