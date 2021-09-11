New Study Links Kidney Problems With Long Covid; Experts Weigh-in

A recent study has revealed that COVID-19 patients, who are hospitalised and those with mild symptoms, are likely to experience persisting kidney damage, and End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD). The researchers have further stressed how the disease seizes other organs and their functioning in the study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

According to a report in The Indian Express, to measure the risk of kidney dysfunction and disease, the researchers at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University have analysed the federal health data. As kidney disease usually shows no symptoms, the National Kidney Foundation evaluated that approximately 90 per cent of the 37 million Americans suffering from the disease are unaware of the condition.

The study showed that this condition is highly linked with the risk of long Covid. For the unversed, long covid is the condition where people experience severe or mild symptoms continuing a month or more after the infection.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Sanjeev Gulati, director of Nephrology and Kidney transplant at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, Delhi pointed out that an individual suffering from the disease could lose up to 70 to 80 per cent of all kidney function without even realising.

According to Dr Abhishek Subhash, consultant, internal medicine at Bhatia Hospital, the signs to look for are high levels of protein present in urine, swelling around eyes, in ankles, legs, shortness of breath, feeling confused, nausea, chest pain, and abnormal blood work.

Precautions:

Expert suggests that Covid-19 patients should regularly perform routine creatinine tests to check the proper function of the kidneys. However, as the kidneys of patients with diabetes and high blood pressure already function at a lower capacity, specific treatments may be considered, as per your physician.

Talking about the condition, Dr Gulati stated that patients should get regular screening and estimate their percentage of kidney function – eGFR and also check the amount of protein present in one’s urine.

