New Study Links Soft Drinks With Behavioural Problems In Young Children

The increasing consumption of soft drinks among children and adolescents is a health concern for a variety of reasons. Americans consume more soft drinks per capita than any other country. Individuals of all ages, including very young children, consume these drinks.

Although soft drink consumption has been linked to aggression, depression, and suicidal ideation in adolescents, the link has not been studied in younger children. A new study published in The Journal of Pediatrics finds that soft drink consumption is linked to aggression, attention problems, and withdrawal behaviour in young children.

According to the study, mothers who reported their child’s soft drink consumption completed the child behaviour checklist based on the previous two months’ behaviour. Researchers discovered that 43% of the children consumed at least one soft drink per day, and 4% consumed four or more. Children, who consumed four or more soft drinks per day, were more than twice likely to destroy others’ property, get into fights, and physically attack others. They also had more attention problems and withdrawal symptoms than those who did not drink soft drinks.

Sodas, energy drinks, and other sugary soft drinks frequently cause a slew of long-term health issues in children. Soda consumption contributes to childhood obesity, can cause tooth decay1, and can cause sleep problems. Sugar, caffeine, and other flavouring agents commonly added to these drinks can lead to physical health problems such as:

Obesity:

Sugar consumption can lead to fat accumulation in the torso and legs over time, as the excess fructose in sodas causes the body to store those unused calories as subcutaneous fat.

Diabetes:

All of those refined sugars frequently result in an excess of glucose in the blood. Metabolic disorders can arise from an imbalance in glucose and insulin production.

Dental Cavities:

Because of the excess sugar that causes plaque formation, the teeth become highly susceptible to cavities and tooth decay.

Risk of Cancer:

People who consume sugary drinks regularly are more likely to develop cancer.

