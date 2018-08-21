English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Study Suggests Open Office Seating Should Be Preferred Over Private Set-ups
The study was published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine on Monday.
Representative Image: Getty images
Washington: American researchers have found workers in open office seating experience less daytime stress and greater activity levels compared to workers in private offices and cubicles.
The study was published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine on Monday.
It found that workers in open bench seating arrangements were 32 per cent more physically active than those in private offices and 20 per cent more active than those in cubicles, Xinhua news agency reported.
The researchers from University of Arizona evaluated 231 people who work in the US federal office buildings. They wore stress and activity sensors around the clock for three work-days and two nights.
Workers who were more physically active at the office were found to experience 14 per cent less physiological stress outside of the office compared with those with less physical activity at the office.
"This research highlights how office design, driven by office workstation type, could be an important health promoting factor," said Esther Sternberg, senior author on the study and research director of the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine.
