Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

New Tech Allows Dog Squad to Live Stream From Risky Areas

Two IIT-Mumbai students have developed a technology - Dog Mounted Camera - that allows dogs to live stream from higher risk areas while their handlers monitor the situation from a safe distance.

IANS

Updated:July 20, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Tech Allows Dog Squad to Live Stream From Risky Areas
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Brain child of M.Tech students Rajat Chiddarwal and Punit Jain, the technology allows a camera and a speaker to be mounted on a dog's back which could live stream feed from the site to the handler maintaining a kilometer distance. The streaming can also be recorded by the operator.

The project has reportedly cleared initial test runs and is expected to be completed by the year end. It aims to bring down the risk to human life during the routine surveillance drives in remote areas with high security risks.

The fully functional Dog Mounted Camera will have a set of articles which include a special jacket that can host the device set, including a transmitter and receiver, a camera and a speaker which will help the dog to get instructions from it's instructor.

"The transmitter will help live streaming the video while the receiver will catch voice commands of the instructor which will later be given out through the speaker. The entire set up will help in guiding the dog and keep a watch on the surroundings of area," Rajat, who has displayed his equipment at the International Police Expo being held in New Delhi, told IANS.

The project will be go through an induction process after which the armed forces will be able to use these equipments on their already trained dog squad.

"Currently, the project is in proto-type stage but as of the various test runs and experiments, we are sure that the project will be completed by the year end and will then be ready to face induction phase to clear criteria of Indian Armed Forces," said Rajat, M.Tech second year students of IIT Bombay.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram