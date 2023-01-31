The beginning of the year is when new year resolutions are flying around and everyone’s motivated for some drastic changes. It’s time to plan and make the most of 2023. Make it a year filled with fun, memories, self-care, indulgence, and a bit of luxury and comfort, cause why not? Here are our recommendations for some exciting things to try out in 2023.

Defeat micro-nutrient deficiency without compromising on your fav dishes

Usually, having nutritious food means compromising on your favourite dishes and adding new healthier but not-so-tasty food items to your diet. But, if you think that isn’t something you are up for, try new product that requires a negligible change in your lifestyle.

“The urban population in India is suffering from lack of proper nutrition not because they lack access to good food, but because of the modern lifestyle and eating habits. Good Monk is a unique nutrition powder, which has 13 Nutri – herbs and fills the daily nutrition gap among Indians. It can be easily added to whatever you love to eat without altering its taste, odour, and colour and improves your gut health, supports immunity, unlock energy and aids mental development” says Amarpreet Singh Anand, CEO, and Founder, Superfoods Valley.

Add New Drinks to Your Parties

It’s time to move on from the classic ‘Gin & Tonic’ and try the flavour of the year. 2023 is the year for twists, and the most delicious and perfect among them is ‘Tequila & Tonic’. Kunal Patel, Managing Director, Monika Alcobev, says, “People across all age groups are looking for something new, and Tequila with Tonic is catching everyone’s eye. The combination is the buzz of the season with the intriguing taste of smooth liquor.” Tonic is a match made in heaven with Jose Cuervo Silver and 1800 Anejo Tequila.

Capture the wedding bells

The wedding fever and the shenanigans have caught up with everyone irrespective the wedding invite. The social media feeds were bombarded with wedding pictures. As 2023 begins with lots of fun and frolic, there are a number of weddings lined up. Many minds and creative inputs go into ensuring perfection on D-day in creating Gram-worthy moments. Couples strive to have professionals capture these moments.

The official photographers can do their thing, but if your friend is getting married, take lead and be their personal photographer; make it more special and candid. SIGMA’s range of Art Lenses can help you through this adventure. SIGMA 35mm F/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens and SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens are among professional photographers’ favourites. Try out SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art Lens and SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for those dreamy wedding pictures.

Travel in style

Travelling is fun, but not the wait in and out of the airports. Add to that, the long queues at the check-in counter or crowded baggage belts that can really put a damper on the whole experience with or without luggage. “Services can put an end to your travel challenges from your doorstep or car or cab drop-off points with complete fast-track airport assistance. It eases the burden and offers a personalised yet cost-effective, baggage-free travel experience allowing one and all to travel as a celebrity,” says Harsha Vardhan, CEO & Co-Founder, CarterX.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here