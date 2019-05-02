English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Treatment for Diabetic Kids Shows Promise
The drug, liraglutide, in combination with an existing medication, metformin, showed a robust effect in treating children with Type-2 diabetes, the results showed.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Anetta_R / Istock.com)
Loading...
A new treatment for Type-2 diabetes in children has shown promise in a clinical trial, according to a study.
The drug, liraglutide, in combination with an existing medication, metformin, showed a robust effect in treating children with Type-2 diabetes, the results showed.
"This adult diabetes medication was very effective in our trial of youth with Type-2 diabetes and was well tolerated," said study co-author Jane Lynch, Professor at University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US.
Currently only two drugs, metformin and insulin, are approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in children in the US.
"We urgently need other options for medical treatment of Type-2 diabetes in our youth under age 18. If approved, this drug would be a fantastic new option to complement oral metformin therapy as an alternative to insulin for our youth and adolescents with Type 2 diabetes," said Lynch.
The study compared outcomes of 66 children who received liraglutide shots plus metformin pills for 26 weeks with the outcomes of 68 other children who received metformin and a placebo. Children between ages 10 and 17 were eligible for the study.
The research, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, was a randomised, parallel-group, placebo-controlled trial.
The average age of the participant children was 14.6 years, and more than 60 per cent were female.
The drug, liraglutide, in combination with an existing medication, metformin, showed a robust effect in treating children with Type-2 diabetes, the results showed.
"This adult diabetes medication was very effective in our trial of youth with Type-2 diabetes and was well tolerated," said study co-author Jane Lynch, Professor at University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US.
Currently only two drugs, metformin and insulin, are approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in children in the US.
"We urgently need other options for medical treatment of Type-2 diabetes in our youth under age 18. If approved, this drug would be a fantastic new option to complement oral metformin therapy as an alternative to insulin for our youth and adolescents with Type 2 diabetes," said Lynch.
The study compared outcomes of 66 children who received liraglutide shots plus metformin pills for 26 weeks with the outcomes of 68 other children who received metformin and a placebo. Children between ages 10 and 17 were eligible for the study.
The research, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, was a randomised, parallel-group, placebo-controlled trial.
The average age of the participant children was 14.6 years, and more than 60 per cent were female.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan & Bobby Deol Reunite After Race 3, This Time for a Film with Special Children
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Delhi NRR Plummets, MI Look to Seal the Deal
- Photo of Two Women Kissing in Front of Anti-LGBTQIA+ Politician Goes Viral
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
- Mark Zuckerberg Made a Joke About Facebook's Privacy Issue But No One is Laughing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results