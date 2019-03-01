English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
New Treatment Offers Promise for Stopping, Even Reversing Parkinson's
The results potentially demonstrated that the new treatment was starting to reawaken and restore damaged brain cells.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
An experimental treatment that delivers a drug directly to the brain has shown promise for slowing, stopping, or even reversing Parkinson's disease, say researchers.
The study, by a team led by University of Bristol researchers, in a clinical trial investigated whether the treatment called Glial Cell Line Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) -- a natural protein, found in the brain -- can regenerate dying dopamine brain cells in patients with Parkinson's and reverse their condition, something no existing treatment can do.
The results potentially demonstrated that the new treatment was starting to reawaken and restore damaged brain cells and that repeated brain infusion is clinically feasible and tolerable, according in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease.
The study "represents some of the most compelling evidence yet that we may have a means to possibly reawaken and restore the dopamine brain cells that are gradually destroyed in Parkinson's", said principal investigator Alan L. Whone, from the University of Bristol in the UK.
After an initial safety study of six people, 35 individuals were enrolled in the nine-month double blind trial, in which half were randomly assigned to receive monthly infusions of GDNF and the other half placebo infusions.
All participants underwent robot-assisted surgery to have four tubes placed into their brains, which allowed GDNF or placebo to be infused directly to the affected areas with pinpoint accuracy, via a port in their head.
After implantation the team administered, more than 1,000 brain infusions, once every four weeks.
After nine months, there was no change in the PET scans of those who received placebo. On the other hand, the group who received GDNF showed an improvement of 100 per cent in a key area of the brain affected in the condition.
"This trial has shown that we can safely and repeatedly infuse drugs directly into patients' brains over months or years," said Steven Gill, lead neurosurgeon at North Bristol NHS Trust, Bristol, UK
"This is a significant breakthrough in our ability to treat neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's, because most drugs that might work cannot cross from the blood stream into the brain due to a natural protective barrier."
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
The study, by a team led by University of Bristol researchers, in a clinical trial investigated whether the treatment called Glial Cell Line Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) -- a natural protein, found in the brain -- can regenerate dying dopamine brain cells in patients with Parkinson's and reverse their condition, something no existing treatment can do.
The results potentially demonstrated that the new treatment was starting to reawaken and restore damaged brain cells and that repeated brain infusion is clinically feasible and tolerable, according in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease.
The study "represents some of the most compelling evidence yet that we may have a means to possibly reawaken and restore the dopamine brain cells that are gradually destroyed in Parkinson's", said principal investigator Alan L. Whone, from the University of Bristol in the UK.
After an initial safety study of six people, 35 individuals were enrolled in the nine-month double blind trial, in which half were randomly assigned to receive monthly infusions of GDNF and the other half placebo infusions.
All participants underwent robot-assisted surgery to have four tubes placed into their brains, which allowed GDNF or placebo to be infused directly to the affected areas with pinpoint accuracy, via a port in their head.
After implantation the team administered, more than 1,000 brain infusions, once every four weeks.
After nine months, there was no change in the PET scans of those who received placebo. On the other hand, the group who received GDNF showed an improvement of 100 per cent in a key area of the brain affected in the condition.
"This trial has shown that we can safely and repeatedly infuse drugs directly into patients' brains over months or years," said Steven Gill, lead neurosurgeon at North Bristol NHS Trust, Bristol, UK
"This is a significant breakthrough in our ability to treat neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's, because most drugs that might work cannot cross from the blood stream into the brain due to a natural protective barrier."
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Wozniak Wants Apple to Make a Foldable iPhone
- Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
- First Indian Woman to Receive Michelin Star Named Best Female Chef in Asia
- Jio Effect: BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans
- Understanding Vehicular Pollution – AQI, Harmful Effects and How to Reduce It?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results