New Ultrasound-Based Technology May Assist in Treatment of Alzheimer's, Shows Study

Certain age-related diseases have become increasingly widespread as average life expectancy has increased in many regions of the world. One of these is Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is particularly common in developed countries. There is currently no cure or viable technique to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

But now scientists at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) in South Korea conducted a study that has shown encouraging signs. Scientists have demonstrated that ultrasound-based gamma entrainment can aid in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in this study.

The study’s method involves synchronising a person’s or an animal’s brain waves over 30 Hz (called gamma waves) with an external oscillation of a specific frequency. Exposing a subject to a recurrent stimulus, such as music, light, or mechanical vibrations, causes the process to occur spontaneously.

Previous research on mice revealed that gamma entrainment could prevent the formation of b-amyloid plaques and tau protein accumulations, common signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

The conclusions of the study have been published in Translational Neurodegeneration.

In this paper, the team of scientists at GSIT demonstrated that it is possible to realise gamma entrainment by applying ultrasound pulses at 40 Hz.

What the experts say:

Unlike other gamma entrainment methods that rely on music or flickering lights, ultrasound can reach the brain non-invasively and without disrupting our sensory system, according to Jae Gwan Kim, the co-writer of this study and assistant professor of biomedical engineering at GIST. As a result, ultrasound-based therapies are more comfortable for patients.

Scientists have found that exposing mice to ultrasound pulses for two hours daily for two weeks reduced the concentration of b-amyloid plaque and tau protein in the brain. Apart from this, electroencephalographic analyses of these mice also revealed functional improvements, suggesting that brain connectivity also benefited from this treatment. Not only this, there was no micro bleeding (brain haemorrhage) in this process. This shows that the brain tissue was not damaged.

Conclusion of the study:

The study concludes that this may open a new way for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. It doesn’t have any side effects either. Other Alzheimer’s-related conditions can also be prevented as a result of this. While this approach can enhance the patient’s quality of life by slowing the disease’s progression, other neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s, can also be treated, according to Dr Kim.

