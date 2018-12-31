English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Where Kareena, Priyanka, Anushka and Other Bollywood Stars are Vacationing This New Year
Some have chosen the snowy slopes of Switzerland, others are soaking in the sun on a beach vacation. Here's the lowdown on your favourite Bollywood stars' New Year's Eve plans.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son taimur in Switzerland. Image: therealkareenakapoor/Instagram
While some of us can barely manage to squeeze in a New Year's Eve party in the middle of a work week, most stars in B-Town have called it a holiday already. Getting into vacation mood, Bollywood stars have left for their favourite beach or mountain destination to ring in the New Year. Social media is already full of their happy faces against backdrops of snow or the sea, depending on whichever part of the world they are in. If you've been yearning for a vacation and haven't managed to go for one, we strongly suggest you keep that scroll button going to soothe your eyes and hearts.
Saif and Kareena in Switzerland
It is no secret that Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor love Switzerland’s snowy peaks and lush valleys. In fact, Kareena was once quoted as saying, “If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I’d want one last holiday in Gstaad. It’s the most beautiful and romantic place in the world.” The couple were in Gstaad in December last year, and have gone back this year too, to celebrate New Years. They left with their son Taimur, right after the Christmas dinner of the Kapoors. Natasha Poonawalla, who's also on the trip with Saif and Kareena, put up pictures of them sledging in the snow with their kids, having lunch in the sun and posing in oversized shades.
Priyanka and Nick in Switzerland
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Switzerland too, for a much-needed post-wedding break, hanging out with Nick's family. The couple are on a ski trip in the Alpine village of Verbier, Switzerland, alongwith Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra, Jonas brothers Frankie and Joe and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner.
Amy Jackson in South Africa
Actress Amy Jackson put up a sizzling photo of herself by a pool in Johannesburg.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn in Thailand
The Devgn family seems to be spending most of the last days of 2018 in the sea - they are on a trip to Thailand. Ajay posted a picture of his family and friends floating in the sea, while Kajol posted a stunning silhouette of daughter Nysa on a boat. Take a look:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma off to Sydney
There are some, like Virat-Anushka and Ranveer-Deepika, who have just left for their New Year vacation and are yet to share their holiday photos. Virat did share a photo of him and Anushka on their way to Sydney, though.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
The newly-married couple has headed out for their honeymoon to an undisclosed location. The two were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday. While Deepika was clicked wearing an all-black outfit which she teamed with boots, Ranveer complemented his lady in black leather jacket and colour-coordinated pants.
Jacqueline Fernandez in Dubai
The Kick actress posted a picture of herself en route Dubai, looking fashionable in a blue turtle neck.
Huma Qureshi in London
The Gangs of Wasseypur actress is in London for the New Year. She posted a photo of herself on the streets of London, posing in a red coat.
Kiara Advani on a beach vacay
Kiara has been posting bikini pictures from her picturesque beach destination for the past few days.
