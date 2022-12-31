New Year 2023: 8 Interior Decor Trends To Look Forward To

The new year allows us a chance and an opportunity to conduct an introspection of the year gone by and presents us with an occasion to set goals and objectives for the upcoming year. 2022 was about lifting of Covid restrictions, a hybrid work structure and letting go of inhibitions. With most of us comfortable in our work from home schedules, décor and design trends will gravitate towards earthy, texture-rich brown and wooden furniture, local pieces and neutral colour palettes that lend warmth and character to a space.

Vikash Gupta, founder, Three Sixty, forecasts the below top 2023 decor trends in the home and interiors space

Eco-Conscious Homes

The new lifestyle trends here to stay strongly reflect in home interiors that are appealing but sustainable. This involves using eco-friendly raw materials with a focus on renewable or upcycled as well as using end products like furniture that can be passed on for generations due to their high end quality and durability. Using premium leather as a raw material that is handcrafted with precision and comes in several hues that can be passed on from one family to the other is valued.

Holistic Interiors

The desire to dig deeper into the relationship between a home and the health and happiness of its inhabitants will dominate all interior decisions in 2023. What we surround ourselves with is important as it affects our mood. This can be as small as accessories, wall accents, organisers or furniture. Custom made leather wall mirrors, a bold couch, a chic workstation, a beautiful leather bar, or even an eye-catching organiser can be someone’s visual delight.

Rich, Saturated and Soft Hues

Furniture, accessories and organisers in deep reds, browns, and greens will take the spotlight in 2023. However, there is an audience for natural tones and earthy colours especially olive green and tan will be in.

Right-Sizing

With the rise in condominiums, duplex homes and studio apartments based on the lifestyle of millennials, interiors need not be overwhelming but the right fit to the vertical or carpet space. Be it a lounge space, a bar area, bedroom or walls.

Multi-Purpose Interiors

We see that the next generation likes interiors that can be used for multiple purposes. A quirky trunk that can be a coffee or a centre table, a side table that is so classy that it can fit right in the living room as much as in the bedroom space, a beautiful leather candle holder with a lid that can be reused as a mini organiser.

With a constant evolution and reinvention in the home interiors designs, in 2023, Hemant Khurana, Executive Director (Homes & Hospitality Business), Saint-Gobain India, says, “If you are looking to spruce up your house in a minimal yet effective way, explore customized window solutions. This will not only beautify your space, but provide acoustic and thermal comfort along with safety. These windows come in a variety of styles like premier, elite and royal windows which can last you a lifetime.”

Khurana feels contemporary, sleek kitchens with plenty storage spaces are going to be huge in 2023. “The easiest way to incorporate this is by using diverse glass kitchen shutters. This will make your modular kitchens appear more visually pleasing and well-organized. You can go for lacquered glass, painted glass, tinted and many more with different hues and frame depending on your personal taste and choice. What’s more? Glass shutters are versatile, sturdy and sustainable,” says Khurana.

Another inventive trend that is emerging is illuminated LED mirrors as designs move toward minimalism. These LED mirrors not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the interior but also lend value by adding equal illumination and a brighter, more vivid reflection.

