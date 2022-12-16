New Year 2023: From Auli to Ooty, Best Places To Visit In India For Perfect New Year

With Christmas just around the corner and New Year almost knocking at the doors, celebrations all around the world have started in full swing. From the perspective of travel enthusiasts, the winter season is the ideal time to embark on a vacation. Nothing matches the feeling of enjoying a cup of coffee and a plate of steamy hot momos at your favourite destination during these two months of celebration. If you are planning to make your New Year special, then don’t forget to add these 5 amazing places in India, that will give you the memory of a lifetime.

Auli - Uttarakhand

If you are always up for some adrenaline then welcome the New Year in Uttarakhand’s Auli, one of the best skiing destinations in India, encircled by lofty mountains, picturesque meadows, oaks trees, apple orchards, and breathtaking snow-laden terrains. You can also undertake a trekking adventure in the Chamoli district. For some spiritual awakening and to begin your New Year with health and prosperity, visit the holy abodes of Nanda Devi and Kamat Kamet.

Tawang - Arunachal Pradesh

This New Year, pack your bags for a heavenly trip to Tawang, a quaint hamlet tucked away in the lush greenery of Arunachal Pradesh. This location boasts of a natural panoramic grandeur, transporting you to a mystical realm of snow-capped mountains, valleys, and the gorgeous Tawang Chu River. Tawang is also the home to one of India’s largest monasteries, dating back almost 400 years. The Sela Pass, located in the region counts as one of the must-visit sightseeing locations for adventure seekers.

Goa

If you wish to steer away from the chilly mountain regions, then the vibrant island of Goa is the best place for you to visit. From bustling nightclub festivities to bohemian and rave beach parties, Goa offers you a variety of fascinating ways to ring in the New Year. You can also take a tour of this coastal region with its magnificent beaches and resorts, exotic bars and pubs, mixed with jaw-dropping Portuguese architecture.

Udaipur - Rajasthan

The architectural city of Udaipur, also known as the “City of Lakes," is a lovely destination to spend New Year’s Eve. You may visit the top-notch Rajputana Palaces, dive into a shopping spree for some of the best handicrafts, and splurge on a plate of Rajasthani delicacies. To bathe in luxury and enjoy some royal treatment, you must plan a vacation to this “Kashmir of Rajasthan" to celebrate the New Year.

Ooty - Tamil Nadu

This lovely hill resort in Tamil Nadu is the ideal place for ushering the New Year away from the noise and commotion of bustling touristy locations. Ooty’s calm and peaceful ambience is great for individuals who prefer to avoid loud music and partying. During the day, you may visit the tea industry, botanical gardens, and museums, while at night, you can wander through the vintage lanes or streets to witness the beauty of the fireworks.

