New Year 2023: Top 5 Destinations For Adventure Lovers

Bored of the usual daily grind of life or looking for a travel guide to beat work stress? Imagine getting lost in the surreal mountains or taking a tour of the amazing beaches. Fascinating, isn’t it?

Here are some holiday trip ideas for you that you can explore in 2023:

Leh-Ladakh

Leh-Ladakh is probably on top of the list for every traveller. The topography of the surroundings makes it the perfect place to go for biking, trekking and rafting. From exploring the monasteries to trekking on frozen Chadar lake, there is a lot you can do.

Manali

One can experience the gorgeous trails of pine forests, apple orchards on the way and the incredible view of the Himalayas. Try the trek up to Rohtang Pass, Parvati Valley or go skiing and paragliding in Solang Valley, rafting and mountaineering in the Pir Panjal mountains or trekking to Jogini falls.

Goa

Goa is no doubt one of the most preferred holiday destinations in India. Be it roaming around the stunning beaches or partying with friends, Goa is synonymous with fun and adventure. While the place has plenty to offer from parasailing to scuba diving and bungee jumping in Mayem Lake. Goa is also known for its adventure activities such as kayaking and paragliding.

Rishikesh

This place is also the favourite spot for all adventure junkies out there. From rafting to bungee jumping, Rishikesh has a lot to offer.

Varkala

Varkala is a beautiful coastal town in the Thiruvananthapuram district. This destination also offers quite a few sports activities including paragliding, parasailing and surfing.

So now pick your favourite spot and enjoy!

