New Year Relationships Resolve: It's Time To Think As 'We' Not 'Me'

Relationships can be hard to handle at times. With the New Year almost here, we are back to making resolutions. Why not try out a few new ways to strengthen your relationship? Yes, we know. Easier said than done. The first thing we must all realise is that no one is a pro at handling relationships. Romantic relationships are delicate and need to be handled with both maturity and care. Let’s look into five steps that can prove to be vital in strengthening your relationship.

Try new things together

A lot of times relationships don’t work out due to the absence of common interests. The only way to solve this problem is by trying your hand at new things. From games to movies to sports, there are innumerable adventures out there to explore together.

Small means more

A small gesture means a lot. Sometimes a silly joke can also work wonders. What we are trying to say is that you have to make an effort. Send a bouquet of flowers to their workplace, and call up between work to find out if s/he is doing ok. Meet up for a quick cup of coffee on a weekday.

Grow your intimacy

Physical touch is a necessity in romantic relationships. A hug, a kiss, or even something as simple as holding hands is a sign of a healthy relationship. Lack of intimacy could lead to people growing apart.

Handle arguments with maturity

Instead of criticising and blaming your partner every time you have an argument, try to make them understand how you feel about the issue. Arguments can quickly get out of control, so it is important that one of you keep cool. Also, pinpointing faults is never a good idea and can lead to a major fight.

Space is key

The problem with most relationships is that sometimes we see too much of our partner. The fact that you are together most of the time, is not always a great idea. Hanging out with common friends is okay but you must also let your partner have their own individual space.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here