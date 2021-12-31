New Year’s Eve 2021: Goodle Doodle Celebrates With Animated Candy, Confetti and Lights

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2021 GOOGLE DOODLE: ‘That’s a wrap for 2021—Happy New Year’s Eve!’, read the message accompanying December 31st Google Doodle unveiled at the stroke of midnight on Friday. The animated Google Doodle features a candy popper which says 2021 on it. The letters of Google is also decorated with jacklights and party cap on top of the letter ‘G’.

As you click on it, a new page will open with confetti all over your screen. On the right side of the page look for an animated confetti cone. Click on it and confetti will shoot over your screen again.

Last year Google Doodle had a ticking clock waiting to ‘ring in the New Year’ on its homepage.

Click here to check today’s Google Doodle:

https://www.google.com/doodles/new-years-eve-2021

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve, the last day of a year, falls on December 31. The day is celebrated the world over as New Year’s Eve. Billions of people around the world mark the evening with parties, celebrations and fireworks and wait for the clock to strike midnight. Often people take resolutions to give up on unhealthy lifestyle habits or undesirable traits. Some also take a resolve to accomplish a personal goal.

But, like last year, this year is also ending on a grim note. Amid concerns of the fast-spreading new Omicron variant of Coronavirus, states and union territories have tightened restrictions days ahead of New Year’s celebrations. Mumbai and Tamil Nadu administration have banned all celebrations in beaches and private places while Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made Covid-19 negative report mandatory to attend parties or enter restaurants.

On Thursday, India recorded its first ‘Omicron death’ after the new variant was detected in the samples of a 52-year-old man, who recently died of a cardiac arrest in Pimpri, Maharashtra. Besides, the country has registered an alarming jump in the daily count of Covid-19 cases as infections rose by 27% in 24 hours. The case tally rose by 2.6 times in a period of three days as the country is fearing another wave

