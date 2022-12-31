New Year's Eve 2022: Google Prepares For Year-End With Animated Doodle

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 GOOGLE DOODLE: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023!

As you click on today’s Doodle, a new page will open with confetti all over your screen. On the left side of the page look for an animated confetti cone. Click on it and confetti will shoot over your screen again.

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve, the last day of a year, falls on December 31. The day is celebrated the world over as New Year’s Eve. Billions of people around the world mark the evening with parties, celebrations and fireworks and wait for the clock to strike midnight. Often people take resolutions to give up on unhealthy lifestyle habits or undesirable traits. Some also take a resolve to accomplish a personal goal.

Since last couple of year, Covid-19 pandemic has affected the celebrations. While there is scare again, India is unlikely to have strict measures. However the Centre has asked states and union territories to take measures to ensure there is no overcrowding, indoor events have enough ventilation and people follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour amid concerns over the pandemic situation in India following a surge in virus cases in neighbouring China. Several states have put in place certain rules and regulations for celebration.

