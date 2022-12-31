New Year's Eve Makeup Looks to Try to Ring in 2023

Are you getting ready for a New Year’s Eve party? If so, you’ll want to make sure your makeup is on point. Here are some party makeup looks to try out this season by Priya Gulati, celebrity makeup artist.

A Shimmery, Smoky Eye

This is a classic look that never goes out of style. To achieve the perfect look, start by applying light eyeshadow all over your lids. Then, use a darker shade in the crease of your eye and blend it well. Lastly, add a bit of shimmery white or silver shadow to the inner corner of your eye and under your brow bone. Add some extra glam with some false lashes and winged liner, and you’re good to go.

A Vibrant Pop of Colour

If you want something a bit more daring, why not try out a bright eyeshadow colour? This can be tricky to pull off, but if you choose the right shade and apply it correctly, it can make your eyes stand out. Try for an electric blue or green if you’re feeling daring, or stick with a more traditional gold or bronze if you want something easier to wear.

Bold Lashes

Another effective way to make your eyes stand out is to focus on your lashes. Use an eyelash curler to curl them first, then apply plenty of mascara. You can even try using false lashes for an extra-glamorous look.

Dramatic Rouge Lips

This season, one of the hottest New Year’s Eve makeup looks is dramatic rouge lips. To achieve the right balance of drama and elegance, start by prepping your lips with a hydrating lip primer. Then, line your lips with red lip liner and fill in your lips with bright red lipstick.

Pink Glowing Cheeks

For a fun and flirty New Year’s Eve look, try out this pink glowy cheek look. Start by prepping your skin with a hydrating primer or face mist. Then, apply a pink cream blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it out towards your hairline.

Next, take a highlighting powder or pen and apply it to the areas of your face that light would naturally hit: the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and your cupid’s bow. Finally, set everything in place with a light dusting of translucent powder.

These are just some make up ideas for New Year’s Eve party that are sure to turn heads. With these tips in mind, you’ll be ready for any holiday party.

