Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

New Year's Eve: Not a Party Person? Here Are 18 Things You Can Do Instead

If a party is not on your list here are a number of things you can do to end the year in a fun note without partying.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Year's Eve: Not a Party Person? Here Are 18 Things You Can Do Instead
People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach during the New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: AP)

The year 2019 is coming to an end, and everyone is pretty excited to bring in the New Year with a bash. However, not all of us will be busy welcoming 2020 with a party. While some of you might be cheering among the crowds, others might be in a mood to take the road less travelled. And if you belong to the latter category and a party is not on your list here's how you can kickstart the coming year.

Take some cues from the list below and spend your New Year’s 2020 Eve in your way. :

1. Reflect on your long pending travel bucket list and embark on a solo trip.

2. Step out and explore your city, visit famous monuments.

3. Take yourself out for a long drive to some quiet place.

4. Watch your favourite shows on re-runs.

5. Start to watch a show that you have been holding back for a while.

6. Renovate your space and give a new makeover to it this New Year.

7. Boost your culinary skills with some elaborate cooking.

8. Learn to make yourself a new cocktail/mocktail.

9. For just a day, ditch the diet regime and indulge in the guilty pleasures with some savoury dishes.

10. Treat yourself with a rejuvenating spa session.

11. Spend a peaceful day at home, relaxing with some scented candles.

12. Take a nice, long bubble bath.

13. Video call and talk to some of your friends, who might have similar plans like you.

14. Let your hair down and dance on your favourite songs without hesitation.

15. Get dressed in your favourite outfits and capture thousands of pictures without any judgment.

16. Take out a blank canvas and paint your heart out.

17. Revisit old childhood albums and memories.

18. Go out on a shopping spree and enjoy your own company.

In all put efforts in doing things that have been on your to-do list for quite some time and do whatever you feel like, without being bothered about socialising.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram