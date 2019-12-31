New Year's Eve: Not a Party Person? Here Are 18 Things You Can Do Instead

The year 2019 is coming to an end, and everyone is pretty excited to bring in the New Year with a bash. However, not all of us will be busy welcoming 2020 with a party. While some of you might be cheering among the crowds, others might be in a mood to take the road less travelled. And if you belong to the latter category and a party is not on your list here's how you can kickstart the coming year.

Take some cues from the list below and spend your New Year’s 2020 Eve in your way. :

1. Reflect on your long pending travel bucket list and embark on a solo trip.

2. Step out and explore your city, visit famous monuments.

3. Take yourself out for a long drive to some quiet place.

4. Watch your favourite shows on re-runs.

5. Start to watch a show that you have been holding back for a while.

6. Renovate your space and give a new makeover to it this New Year.

7. Boost your culinary skills with some elaborate cooking.

8. Learn to make yourself a new cocktail/mocktail.

9. For just a day, ditch the diet regime and indulge in the guilty pleasures with some savoury dishes.

10. Treat yourself with a rejuvenating spa session.

11. Spend a peaceful day at home, relaxing with some scented candles.

12. Take a nice, long bubble bath.

13. Video call and talk to some of your friends, who might have similar plans like you.

14. Let your hair down and dance on your favourite songs without hesitation.

15. Get dressed in your favourite outfits and capture thousands of pictures without any judgment.

16. Take out a blank canvas and paint your heart out.

17. Revisit old childhood albums and memories.

18. Go out on a shopping spree and enjoy your own company.

In all put efforts in doing things that have been on your to-do list for quite some time and do whatever you feel like, without being bothered about socialising.

