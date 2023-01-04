New Year's Home Decor: 6 Innovative Ideas For Decorating Large Blank Walls

With the new year around the corner, people are planning a lot of new things. Most want a new and fresh start of the year. As a part of this, some plan to buy a house while others go for decorating the spaces of the rooms and hall in a more modern way. You can use aesthetic furniture, electronic appliances, and daily usable stuff to settle and occupy the empty space. But what about the blank walls of the house? Are you wondering how to decorate the large walls of your house? The ideal approach to embellish your blank slate depends on the room, how much space you need to fill, whether the wall has windows, if you’re setting furniture against it, how much effort you want to put in, and, of course, your own taste. Whether you’re an art collector, a nature enthusiast, or a book lover, your walls can be a window to the things you love.

From peel-and-stick wallpaper and imitation stone to floating shelves and enormous art, here are a few wall design ideas that you must try this year:

Wall Art for Living Room

If your living room has high ceilings, you should consider hanging a large wall decor piece. When looking for enormous art, the most crucial thing to note is that it will fit on your wall.

Gallery Wall

Finding large enough art pieces to fill a blank wall can be difficult. Create a gallery wall instead of one or two major things. To minimize a jumbled, congested appearance, make sure each piece has something in common, such as all-natural wood frames, neutral-toned paintings, or black-and-white images.

Temporary Wallpaper

For a blank wall, temporary wallpaper is an excellent design solution. The peel-and-stick application is less messy than paint and may be removed without damaging the surface beneath.

Wall Hooks

Wall hooks are perfect for decorating entryways and hallways because they add interest as well as usefulness. Single or multi-hook pieces can be used to create a beautiful appearance.

Built-In Bookshelves

Built-in bookshelves are perfect for adorning an otherwise bare wall in the living area. Consider placing monochrome or solely neutral-colored books on the shelf for a clean, coherent design. Take off the covers, as most books are white, black, or off-white underneath.

Make Light With Mirrors

Hanging several mirrors is one of the best wall décor ideas for living rooms. When placed across from a window, it doubles the quantity of light while giving the impression of a larger area.

