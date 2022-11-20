New York: Ananya Panday Stuns In Black; Poses With Lucy Hale, Irina Shayk And Others

Ananya Panday is raising the bar in New York. The actress attended a dinner hosted by jewellery designer House Swarovski in the city. She was seen chatting with Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Lucy Hale on the occasion. Ananya shared a post from the dinner, which she attended in a black jumpsuit with the caption, “An honor to attend the Swarovski Open The Wonder dinner in NYC (New York City) with such gorgeous, amazing people."

Her post got more than 4 lakh likes and her BFFs Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor dropped amazed and heart or love-struck emojis. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to her post.

For the event, Ananya wore an all-black outfit with shimmery ends which she accessorised with Swaroski crystals on her hands and neck. Her silver neck choker and her defining makeup completed and accentuated her look. To seal her look, Ananya donned black heels and looked absolutely stunning. In one of the pictures, she was seen smiling with model actor Indya Moore and supermodel Irina Shayk. She was also seen striking a pose alongside Pretty Little Liars actor Lucy Hale.

Earlier, Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her time in New York. In the pictures, she is seen enjoying her coffee and food. Some photos show her roaming the streets of New York. Ananya’s caption for the post read, “Nothing like 48 hours in NYC." Even Katrina Kaif reacted to the pictures and commented, “So true.”

On the work front, Ananya was seen last time with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger and the film tanked at the box office. Next, she will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

