English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New York's Met Museum Pulls In Record 7.35 Million Visitors
The attendance figures for the fiscal year ending June 30 covered the cultural landmark's Fifth Avenue headquarters, the Met Cloisters in northern Manhattan and the Met Breuer dedicated to modern and contemporary art.
The Met (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art pulled in a record 7.35 million visitors last financial year, the institution announced Thursday, four months after introducing mandatory out-of-town admission charges.
The attendance figures for the fiscal year ending June 30 covered the cultural landmark's Fifth Avenue headquarters, the Met Cloisters in northern Manhattan and the Met Breuer dedicated to modern and contemporary art.
The Met said it was the highest fiscal-year attendance in the museum's recorded history, attributing it in large part to a Michelangelo exhibition visited by 702,516 people from November 2017 to February 2018.
The Met is the most visited tourist attraction in the US financial and entertainment capital, which has seen eight consecutive years of tourism growth.
As of March 1, museum visitors have to pay $25 if they live outside the state of New York, replacing the previous practice of a "suggested" donation.
Students and seniors visiting from other regions get reduced fares of $12 and $17, respectively. Entry remains free for children under the age of 12.
In March, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said 2017 was the eighth consecutive year for record-breaking tourism, with around 62.8 million visitors, an increase of 2.3 million compared to 2016.
New York hosted last year 49.7 million domestic and 13.1 million international visitors, both all-time highs, the city announced.
Also Watch
The attendance figures for the fiscal year ending June 30 covered the cultural landmark's Fifth Avenue headquarters, the Met Cloisters in northern Manhattan and the Met Breuer dedicated to modern and contemporary art.
The Met said it was the highest fiscal-year attendance in the museum's recorded history, attributing it in large part to a Michelangelo exhibition visited by 702,516 people from November 2017 to February 2018.
The Met is the most visited tourist attraction in the US financial and entertainment capital, which has seen eight consecutive years of tourism growth.
As of March 1, museum visitors have to pay $25 if they live outside the state of New York, replacing the previous practice of a "suggested" donation.
Students and seniors visiting from other regions get reduced fares of $12 and $17, respectively. Entry remains free for children under the age of 12.
In March, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said 2017 was the eighth consecutive year for record-breaking tourism, with around 62.8 million visitors, an increase of 2.3 million compared to 2016.
New York hosted last year 49.7 million domestic and 13.1 million international visitors, both all-time highs, the city announced.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Friday 06 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Of Belgium's Golden Generation and Scifo's Prediction
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish