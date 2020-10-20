News18 Bangla Features in Sholoyana Bangaliana Theme of Durga Puja Pandal in Bardhaman

Sholoyana Bangaliana (typical Bengali) is the theme of the Durga Puja pandal in Bardhaman's club Ichlabad Kiran Sangha. The pandal features the 13 main festivals of Bengal. It also features some daily activities of life of a typical Bengali family. The pandal also has a special feature on News18 Bangla.

The organisers said, "While talking about Bengalis, News18 Bangla cannot be left out. Emotions and feelings of Bengalis are best highlighted by this Bengali news channel. That is why News18 Bangla has been kept in a separate pavilion to fulfill our theme."

Ichlabad Kiran Sangha has followed the Covid-19 protocol and this year the pandal is open and more spacious. All the emotions of Bengalis have been highlighted in this mandap in caricatures.

Their love for food, football lovers and their tussle between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, their love for fish - hilsa and prawn - have been featured. Bengalis' love for art and culture, Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali have also been highlighted.

In Bengal, there is a saying that there are 13 festivities in 12 months. All these festivities are featured in every corner of the pandal. And keeping the Bengali tradition in mind, this year Mother Durga is being worshiped here in a 'kulo'. Idols of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha are all in 'kulo'.

The organisers said that pandal has been built keeping in mind the pandemic situation. This time, the budget has reduced, but the pujo has been organized keeping in mind the emotions of the residents of the area. Everyone can visit the pandal and worship the goddess while maintaining social distance.

However, no one will be allowed to enter the pandal remises without a mask. All the directions of the High Court will be followed. Attention will be paid to the well-being of the residents of the area.